UP Efforts are on to find mother of rescued cub says Meerut DFO

Forest department taking care of the leopard cub found in a sugarcane forest in Meerut. They also conducted a search operation for cub's mother. Speaking to ANI, Divisional Forest Officer Rajesh Kumar said, “Efforts are being made to reunite the cub with his mother. At present, the cub is under our supervision, we provide him with milk.”