UP: Drunk brothers threaten to blow court premises, arrested in Sambhal

In a yet another peculiar incident that took place under the influence of alcohol, the police arrested 3 brothers who threatened to blow up the court premises on call while being drunk on June 14 in Sambhal of Uttar Pradesh. The investigation on the matter revealed that such drunk calls were made several times in the past as well. While speaking on ANI, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said, “There was a threat call to blow up the court premises of Sambhal. Police investigated this and arrested 3 brothers. Investigation revealed that such calls were made many times under the influence of alcohol. Strict actions being taken.”