UP DGP Mukul Goel ADG Prashant Kumar present memento Police flag badge to CM Yogi

On the occasion of Police Flag Day, Director-General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel, Additional Director General (ADG) for Law and order Prashant Kumar presented a memento to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and pinned a police badge on November 23 in Lucknow.