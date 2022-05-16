UP Deputy CM responds to claim of ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi Mosque, says ‘truth has come to light’

After the claim of lawyers conducting the video survey about a 'Shivling’ in Gyanvapi Mosque premises, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed happiness and said that it is a happy news for him and for all the followers of Lord Shiva in the country. “The news of a 'Shivling' being found at (Gyanvapi) Mosque premises is happy news for me and for all Shiva followers of the country. The truth has come to light. We will welcome and follow orders of the court in the matter,” said the Deputy Chief Minister in an interaction with ANI.