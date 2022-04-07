UP Deputy CM KP Maurya condemns Akhilesh Yadav’s stand on Gorakhnath Temple accused

While condemning Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav stand on Gorakhnath Temple accused Murtaza, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on April 07 said that former remark is an attempt to boost the morale of terrorists. “Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party have always been linked to terrorists. He took back cases during the 2013 terrorist attacks. The Gorakhnath temple attack is not ordinary, it was very serious. I condemn his attempts to boost the morale of terrorists,” he said. “Akhilesh Yadav shouldn't so openly pass comments on an accused. His statement is cheap and deplorable,” he added.