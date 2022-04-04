UP Deputy CM condemns Gorakhnath Temple incident says strict action will be taken

Speaking on the incident where a man a sharp weapon outside Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on April 04, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on April 04 said that the incident is condemnable, and further added that strict action will be taken. “It's a very condemnable incident. The accused have been arrested. Investigation underway and on the basis of the investigation, strict action will be taken,” said Maurya.