UP: Dense fog engulfs parts of Meerut, Kanpur; disrupts normal life

Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under intense cold conditions with the mercury dropping below 10 °C in several cities. People in parts of Uttar Pradesh, witnessed dense fog on January 20 leading to poor visibility in the areas, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature was recorded at 9 and 11 degrees Celsius in Meerut and Kanpur respectively