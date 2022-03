UP: Demand for brass pitchers increases in markets of Moradabad ahead of Holi

Ahead of Holi celebrations, people thronged in the markets of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The demand of brass pitchers (water guns) has increased this year. “Earlier we used to buy Chinese items but now people are promoting vocal for local by buying indigenous pitchers. These brass pitchers are very good and can be used for long duration.” said a customer. '