{"id":"2759555","source":"DNA","title":"UP: Dead bodies of man, woman found hanging from a tree in Etah","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Etah (Uttar Pradesh), Jun 11 (ANI): Dead bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, further investigation is being conducted. While speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police Etah, Sanjay Kumar said, “The bodies were found hanging from a tree. The girl was 20 while the boy was around 22-23 years old.” ","summary":"Etah (Uttar Pradesh), Jun 11 (ANI): Dead bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, further investigation is being conducted. While speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police Etah, Sanjay Kumar said, “The bodies were found hanging from a tree. The girl was 20 while the boy was around 22-23 years old.” ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-up-dead-bodies-of-man-woman-found-hanging-from-a-tree-in-etah-2759555","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834886-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/110621.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560240303","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 01:35 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 01:35 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759555"}