UP: Construction of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor has led to more devotees, say traders in Varanasi

The construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor has led to more devotees visiting the city, said a businessman on February 28 in Varanasi. He also said that the increased number of the devotees might be beneficial for the traders who are working in the city. “With the construction of the corridor, devotees are reaching here in large numbers, and we hope that the traders will also get the benefit of it,” the businessman said.