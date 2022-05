UP CM Yogi, Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurate Bhagirathi Guesthouse Accommodation in Haridwar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on May 05 inaugurated newly-constructed Bhagirathi Guesthouse Accommodation for tourists in Haridwar. The guesthouse is worth Rs 43.27 crore. Uttar Pradesh Tourism Corporation built 100 rooms at the guesthouse.