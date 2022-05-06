Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

UP: CM Yogi unveils statue of Maharana Pratap in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 06 unveiled the statue of Maharana Pratap in Ayodhya. The statue was unveiled at the Guptar Ghat in Uttar Pradesh.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.