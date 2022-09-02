Search icon
UP: CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Devi Patan Temple in Balrampur on September 02. CM Yogi also offered prayers at the temple. This temple is one of the Shakti Peetha.

