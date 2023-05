UP: CM Yogi holds ‘Janata Darbar’ at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 22 held ‘Janata Darbar’ at Gorakhnath Temple. Through ‘Janata Darbar’ CM Yogi connects to the locals and hears their grievances. Several people participated in the ‘Janata Darbar’.