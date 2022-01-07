UP: CM Yogi distributes tablets, smartphones to students in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 06 distributed tablets and smartphones to the students in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. While addressing the event, the Chief Minister said, “We will give these tablets and smart phones to all the students of UP Final Year, Second Year, Graduation First Year, Medical, Paramedical, Pharmacy, Nursing, Polytechnic, ITI, Engineering and all those children who are preparing for competitive exams.”