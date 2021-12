UP CM Yogi chairs COVID-19 review meeting, imposes night curfew from Dec 25

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 24 chaired a meeting here with the officers of the COVID-19 management team-9 regarding the prevailing Omicron cases in Uttar Pradesh. Total number of Omicron cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 2. It was decided that night curfew will be put in place from December 25 between 11 pm and 5 am. Not more than 200 people are allowed at weddings.