UP CM Yogi Adityanath wishes people in advance for Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 15 in Lucknow wished Guru Ravidas Jayanti in advance to the state, and informed that a park is being made in his memory.“I'd like to express my best wishes to the Uttar Pradesh public for Jayanti tomorrow, on February 16. A park is being made in his memory, a statue and a community hall has also been established, in Kashi,” CM Yogi said.February 16 will mark the 645th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.