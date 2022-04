UP CM Yogi Adityanath, state ministers pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with state cabinet ministers on April 14 paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar who was a key architect of the Indian Constitution.