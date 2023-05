UP: CM Yogi Adityanath performs ‘pooja’ at Mansarovar Mandir in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed ‘pooja’ at Prachin Mansarovar Mandir in Gorakhpur on May 15. Mansarovar Mandir is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple was inaugurated by CM Yogi in 2022.