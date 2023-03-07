UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to former CM Govind Ballabh Pant in Gorakhpur

On his death anniversary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Govind Ballabh Pant on March 07 in Gorakhpur. Pant became the first Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 1950.