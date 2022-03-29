Search icon
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets World Bank delegation in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the delegation of the World Bank, in Lucknow on March 29. Lead Agriculture Specialist Andrew Goodland was also present at the meet.

