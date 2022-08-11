हिंदी में पढ़ें
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets BJP National President JP Nadda In Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on August 11. CM Yogi presented JP Nadda with a gift.
