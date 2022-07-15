हिंदी में पढ़ें
UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janta Darshan’ in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janta Darshan’ on July 15 in Lucknow. The UP CM was seen interacting with the people during the ‘Janta Darshan’.
