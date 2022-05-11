Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds COVID-19 review meeting in Lucknow

Amid a surge in COVID cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting in Lucknow on May 11. The meeting was conducted with the members of Team-9.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.