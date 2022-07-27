Search icon
UP CM Yogi Adityanath chairs Cabinet meeting in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a Cabinet meeting in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on July 26. CM Yogi was accompanied by various other Ministers.

