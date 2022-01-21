UP: Class 11 student’s javelin throw training video goes viral

A Class 11 student, who receives online instructions on javelin throwing from a Peru-based coach, has become a social media sensation as the training video of his classes went viral. While speaking to ANI, Rohan Yadav shared his experience and said on January 20, “65 meters is my best throw. I'm inspired by my father, who is a marathon runner and my brother Rohit Yadav, who is an international javelin thrower. I'm also inspired by Neeraj (Chopra) bhaiya. I want to play in Under-20 world championship. “I have been training for two years. I met Michael Musselmann (Peru-based Javelin coach) on social media a year back. He gives me online instructions free of cost,” the student said.