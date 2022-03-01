UP: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel hits out at CM Yogi regarding stray animals, farmers in Gorakhpur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on February 28 while addressing a public rally in Gorakhpur, alleged that the problems that UP farmers are facing because of the stray animals in the state, are given by CM Yogi Adityanath. “Uttar Pradesh has the most stray animals in the whole country. This problem has been given by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Today, farmers stay awake throughout the night to save the crops of their fields from the stray animals,” the Chhattisgarh CM said.