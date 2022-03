UP: Case registered against Mukhtar Ansari under Gangster Act

A case has been registered against gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari and 12 others under the Gangster Act in connection with the ambulance case. Speaking to ANI, Barabanki, Circle Officer, Aatish Kumar said, “A case under the Gangsters Act has been registered against Mukhtar Ansari and 12 others in connection with the ambulance case. Further investigation underway.”