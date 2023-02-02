UP: Burqa-clad women caught on CCTV stealing suits from shop in Moradabad

Three women in Burqa were found stealing suits from a shop on February 02 and were caught red-handed by the shop owner. The whole incident was caught on CCTV cameras. The three women caught were handed over to the Civil Line police station and the owner demanded strict action against the women. SSP Moradabad Hemraj Meena said, “A shopkeeper of Agwanpur informed that some women came to his shop to buy clothes and took away about 6 suits from them. Women have been arrested and 6 suits of clothes have been found with them. Case has been registered and they have been sent to jail.”