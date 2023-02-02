Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

UP: Burqa-clad women caught on CCTV stealing suits from shop in Moradabad

Three women in Burqa were found stealing suits from a shop on February 02 and were caught red-handed by the shop owner. The whole incident was caught on CCTV cameras. The three women caught were handed over to the Civil Line police station and the owner demanded strict action against the women. SSP Moradabad Hemraj Meena said, “A shopkeeper of Agwanpur informed that some women came to his shop to buy clothes and took away about 6 suits from them. Women have been arrested and 6 suits of clothes have been found with them. Case has been registered and they have been sent to jail.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 most expensive smartphones in the world and their staggering prices
Cheapest luxury cars in India from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and others
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi: Meet the richest television actresses
Gut health: Five foods to avoid that are forming gas
Lunchbox, Pagglait producer Guneet Monga marries Sunny Kapoor in traditional Sikh wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple AirTag helps passenger find lost wallet after airline fails
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.