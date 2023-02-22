UP Budget 2023 to focus on infrastructure sector: FM Suresh Khanna

Uttar Pradesh Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 is scheduled to be presented on February 22. State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna informed that the focus of the new budget will be on building infrastructure. “Organised crime has been eradicated from UP in the last few years. The state has only moved towards development. Today, our second Budget will be presented. Our focus is on the infrastructure sector and our goal is to achieve a $1 trillion economy,” said Suresh K Khanna.