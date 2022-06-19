UP Board 12th result Divyanshi from Fatehpur tops the chart with 954 pc

UP State Board of High School and Intermediate Education declared class 12 results on June 18 at 4 pm. Addressing a Press Conference, UP Secondary Education Director Sarita Tiwari said, “Divyanshi from Fatehpur with 95.4 per cent stood 1st, Ashika Yadav from Prayagraj with 95 per cent ranked 2nd, Yogesh Pratap from Barabanki with 95 per cent was 2nd topper again and Fatehpur’s Bal Krishna with 94 per cent stood 3rd.”