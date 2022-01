UP BJP chief begins door-to-door 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on January 11 has begun door-to-door ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ in Lucknow. “In line with Election Commission guidelines, we are reaching out to the people in a group of 5, taking suggestions from them. Will win 300 plus seats and form government under Yogi Ji's leadership," the BJP chief said.