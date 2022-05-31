UP BJP Candidates file nomination for RS elections

BJP candidates from Uttar Pradesh on May 31 filed their nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled to take place next month. Laxmikant Vajpayee, Radha Mohan Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh, Sangeeta Yadav, K Laxman and Mithilesh Kumar filed their nomination in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.