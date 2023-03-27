Search icon
UP: Atiq Ahmed’s sister expresses concern over his safety

Atiq Ahmed’s family was enroute to Prayagraj alongside the convoy of UP Police taking mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on March 27. His sister expressed her concern regarding his safety.

