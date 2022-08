UP: Anganwadi workers hold a ‘Tiranga March’ in Aligarh

Anganwadi workers held a ‘Tiranga March’ in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh on August 10. It was organised under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This rally was flagged off by District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh. It was started from the Collectorate of Aligarh and reached the Ghantaghar.