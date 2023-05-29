Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

UP: AMU student accuses professor of sexual harassment, case registered

A research student of Wildlife Science Department of Aligarh Muslim University was allegedly molested by her professor. UP Police has framed charges under the relevant sections of the IPC. Speaking on the incident, the CO of Civil Lines, Ashok Singh said, “A research student of Wildlife Science Department of Aligarh Muslim University has given an application alleging molestation and harassment by her professor. Charges have been registered under relevant sections in the women's police station. Action will be taken.” Further investigation is underway.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Public gatherings banned in Mumbai till June 11, what's allowed, what's not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.