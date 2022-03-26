UP Akhilesh Yadav to hold Legislative Party meeting on March 28

Uttar Pradesh President of Samajwadi Party Naresh Uttam Patel on March 26 enlightened that party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has invited leaders, National Presidents, and MLAs of ally parties on March 28 to discuss the public issues which will be raised in the Assembly house. “Akhilesh Yadav has invited leaders, National Presidents, and MLAs of our ally parties on March 28. They will come that day. Discussions on proceedings of the House will be done. It will also be discussed how will public issues be raised in the House,” he said.