UP: Ahead of festival, Moradabad authorities brace up for ‘Kanwar Yatra’

Ahead of the commencing of the ‘Kanwar Yatra’, Moradabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shalabh Mathur on July 12 informed about the preparations that the authorities are making for the ‘Yatra’. The DIG also informed that the non-vegetarian shops on the ‘Yatra’ route will remain closed. Moradabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shalabh Mathur said, “We've made preparations for ‘Kanwar Yatra’. We have identified spots where traffic needs to be diverted, identified patches that are to be fixed, and ensured that no untoward incident occurs due to electricity lines. Non-veg shops on route to be shut.”