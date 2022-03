UP 7th phase voting: CM Yogi appeals voters to exercise their franchise

As voting for the seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is underway on March 07, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise in the final phase of Election. “I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly Elections today. There is enthusiasm among the voters. Your one vote will help ensure good governance in the state,” he added.