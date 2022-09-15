UP: 6 persons arrested in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri Dalit girls’ death case

Six persons were arrested in connection with Dalit girls’ death case in Lakhimpur Kheri on September 15, informed Lakhimpur Kheri SP Sanjeev Suman. Addressing a Press Conference, Suman said, “Total 6 accused involved in crime in different ways, arrested. The accused were identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif. Accused Junaid has been nabbed in an encounter that ensued where he was shot in his leg.” “Accused were friends with deceased girls. Girls were yesterday lured to farms and raped by Sohail and Junaid. After the girls forced the accused to marry them, Sohail, Hafizul and Junaid strangulated and killed them. They then called Karimuddin and Arif and hanged girls to eliminate proof,” he added.