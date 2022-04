UP: 6 killed, several injured in road accident in Deoria

At least six people were killed and several others were left injured after a collision between an SUV and a bus in Deoria April 18. Five people died on the spot, while one died during treatment at the district hospital. “Our support is to the family of the deceased. CM will also be apprised of this accident. Further action will be taken in the matter,” informed Deoria DM Jitendra Pratap Singh.