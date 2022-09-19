UP: 3 drug traffickers nabbed in Greater Noida, weed worth lakhs recovered

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Verma briefed the media on September 18 regarding the arrest of 3 drug traffickers in Greater Noida. The Police also recovered weed worth rupees 29 lakhs from them. Abhishek Verma, DCP, Greater Noida said, “3 accused involved in selling weed to students via social media platforms such as telegram were nabbed today. Weed recovered is OG or Original Grown Californian weed. This was being trafficked into India. We recovered a total of 960 grams of weed valued at 29 lakhs, the payment of which was made via cryptocurrency to their suppliers. The matter is being probed further.”