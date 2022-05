UP: 2 men injured in retaliatory fire by police over stealing of cow in Kanpur

Two men were left injured in retaliatory fire by the police over stealing of a cow in Kanpur on May 20. While speaking to ANI, Kanpur DCP BBGTS Murthy said, “They fired at police on being stopped. 2 nabbed while 2 escaped. Seems like they were involved in cow slaughter. 2 pistols, live cartridges and sharp tools recovered,” the DCP said.