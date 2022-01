UP: 2 arrested for operating illegal arms manufacturing factory in Ayodhya

2 persons were arrested for operating an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Rudauli police station area in Ayodhya, informed Rural Superintendent of Police Atul Sonkar on January 30. “Police recovered 11 pistols, 2 cartridges, 3 semi-finished firearms, and other weapons-making equipment from both of them,” he added.