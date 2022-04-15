UP: 14-year-old girl honoured by Noida DCP for keeping safe custody of missing child

14-year-old girl Kashish Kumari was honoured on April 14 by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Rajesh Singh for keeping a missing 2.5-year-old child safely under her protection. Local police received a complaint about a missing child and formed teams to find child. They found missing child with girl who kept him safe all night and handed him to police next morning. “We have honoured 14-year-old girl Kashish Kumari for keeping a missing 2.5-year child safely under her protection. We received a complaint about a missing child and acting on that, we formed teams and through CCTV footage we reached out to her,” said DCP Rajesh Singh. “I found the child near a water plant around 9:30 pm. She was unable to speak anything. I also asked people but no one knew about her parents. We kept the child at the night and decided to hand her over to police in the morning,” said Kashish Kumari.