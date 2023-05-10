Search icon
“Unstable Pakistan is dangerous for India…” says Farooq Abdullah over Imran Khan’s arrest

Reacting to the arrest of Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on May 10 said that they need to stable Pakistan which is essential for peace in the sub-continent. He also said that an unstable Pakistan is dangerous for the nation. “An unstable Pakistan is dangerous for us. We need a stable Pakistan which is essential for peace in the sub-continent... We would wish that country well. It’s our neighbour and we hope something better will come and people will have a peaceful life,” National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah said.

