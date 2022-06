Unrelenting rain causes severe waterlogging in Guwahati

Several states have started to witness the onset of monsoon. Assam being one such state is facing incessant rains that resulted in severe waterlogging in Guwahati on June 15. Not only has the waterlogging caused damage to the city’s properties, but is also raising troubles for the commuters as they are struggling with their daily workings. People were also seen commuting on life boats.