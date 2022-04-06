Unlike despair of past nation is advancing rapidly now PM Modi on Foundation Day

On the occasion of 42nd Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attending the event virtually said that the citizens can proudly say that the nation is changing and advancing speedily. “There was a time when people had accepted that be it a government of any party, nothing will be done for the country. There was despair. Today, every citizen of the country is proudly saying that the nation is changing and going ahead swiftly,” he said.“When the entire world is divided into two rival factions, India is being viewed as a nation that can firmly speak about humanity,” added the Prime Minister.