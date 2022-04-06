University of Melbourne will play crucial role in India-Australia ECTA future plans: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal during his visit to the University of Melbourne on April 06 underlined the importance of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement and said that the agreement gives us an opportunity to get back the brotherhood, fraternity and togetherness that was rightly due. “We are already at a very advanced stage of entering into an agreement on greater collaboration on the education front and I hope that The University of Melbourne will play an important role in our future plans together,” he added.