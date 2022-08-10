Universal vaccination is required to stop future COVID-19 waves: Research

Researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health who analysed the transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 variants have discovered shared traits linked to transmissibility and immune evasion. Their findings highlight the need for more proactive planning and preparedness for future variants of concern (VOCs), including the development of a universal vaccine that can block SARS-CoV-2 infection as well as prevent severe disease.